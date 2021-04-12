Today’s Christian Devotion 12-04-2021

Listen to article

John 15:16 - You did not choose Me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit, and that your fruit should remain, that whatever you ask the Father in My name He may give you.

Father, help me not to uproot myself from your house that I may flourish and bear fruits in my season even in my old age, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

(Psalm 92:12-14). Father, please remove from me, every hindrance to fruitfulness in my life. Help me deal with the little forces that may want to spoil the good plans you have for me. According to your promise there shall be no one barren in my family, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Jesus has called me to bear fruits for him, therefore, I will never be barren but be fruitful in all areas of life. Every spirit of unfruitfulness in my life, pack your load and go in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable.

Good morning, and have a productive monday.