Today’s Christian Devotion 01-04-2021

*Luke 22:19-20 - And He took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “This is My body which is given for you; do this in remembrance of Me.” Likewise He also took the cup after supper, saying, “This cup is the new covenant in My blood, which is shed for you.*

Lord, when we take the Holy Communion, we remind ourselves of how you laid down your life for us, a heavy debt that we can never repay. Help me Lord to be conscious of this always that, "I am nothing by myself; You made me who I am, and what I am". My Father, I magnify your holy name for allowing Christ to lay down his life for my sake, I recognize that by the virtue of the Holy Communion, I am covenanted with Christ Jesus, and he has borne all of my infirmities, my sin, and my reproach on the Cross of Calvary.

Therefore Lord, help me to draw nearer to you everyday by the virtue of this knowledge, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord, when we eat your flesh and drink your blood, we carry your life in us. Therefore, let your life transform my life that I may say like Apostle Paul, *"I no longer live but Christ lives in me" (Galatians 2:20)*. And let no one trouble me again because I carry the mark of Christ in my body *(Galatians 6:17)*. Let the life of Christ in me make me stronger spiritually and being able to please the Father in all ways, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that Jesus is still coming back again.

