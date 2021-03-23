Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 03 - 2021

Listen to article

Lord, you said you were coming quickly, but a thousand years in your sight is as one day (2Peter 3:8). Help me to keep this in my heart that I may know that your timing is not my own timing, so that when I feel you are delaying your coming, I will not be rash in my decisions.

Lord, your rewards are surely much more precious than anything this world can offer, may I not forsake your reward for the earthly ephemeral glory, but to wait for the crown of your glory which is imperishable, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Nobody serves God in vain, therefore, I will not grow weary in the service of God, because in due season I will reap the reward. As I have opportunity, I will do good to all, especially to those who are of the household of faith, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Don't forget God when it's well with you.

Good morning, and have a successful day