Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 02 - 2021

The Holy Spirit is a mark of your ownership (Ephesians 1:13). Put your mark of ownership upon me O Lord, that no one may touch me for evil, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen (Galatians 6:17).

Lead me by your Spirit that people may know that I’m indeed your child. (Romans 8:14). You were with Joseph and he prospered even as a slave (Genesis 39:2-3, 21). Let me prosper, give me the power to make wealth (Deuteronomy 8:18) and let me flourish as a mark of your presence in my life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen

. May God's presence go with me everywhere and I will have rest, (Exodus 33:14), in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember to start the day with prayers, live the day with effort, and end the day with gratitude.

Good morning, and have a joyful friday.