Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 02 - 2021

Almighty and Everlasting God, you have given the human race Jesus Christ our saviour as a model of humility. He fulfilled your will by becoming man and giving his life on the cross. Help us to bear witness to you by following his example of suffering, and make us worthy to share in his resurrection, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Heavenly father, look upon us and hear our prayers during this holy season of lent. By the good work you inspire, help us to discipline our bodies and be renewed in spirit, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that to walk with God is heaven and to turn aside from him is hell.

Good morning, and have a fruitful day.