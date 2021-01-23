Photos: Miss New Nigeria Queens releases Official Photos

Listen to article

It is usually said that beauty is not complete until there is a genuine trace of brilliance. The 5th edition of Miss New Nigeria world Beauty contest was said to be remarkable and exceptional. As The top five Winners which includes, QUEEN DAMILOLA OMODARA - MISS NEW NIGERIA WORLD 2020/21, QUEEN EMMANUELLA . OSABUOHIEN - MISS NEW NIGERIA INT'L 2020/21, QUEEN NAOMI OWARO - MISS NEW NIGERIA AFRICA 2020/21, QUEEN OYELESI AFOLAKE JANET - MISS NEW NIGERIA CLASSIC 2020/21 and QUEEN LIBERTY ADESUWA - MISS NEW NIGERIA CULTURE 2020/21 has discovered that they are young women with unique visions who have set their passions and dreams in motion with strong convictions that their new titles will be the wind to propel their sailing career to success

See her official photos below: