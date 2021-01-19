Face of Nigeria 2020/2021 winner, Vivian Okpala reminisce Lekki massacre with artistic photoshoot

Listen to article

Face of Nigeria 2020/2021 Winner, Queen Vivian Okpala brought back significance and undoubted memories of the October 20th Lekki Massacre in this artistic expressive photo shoot.

The sad event which occurred during a massive protest against police brutality inflicted by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad known as Sars still lingers in people's mind especially the youths who were also clamoring for a change that will give birth to a new Nigeria .

Queen Vivian, in remembrance of the event, described the day as Black Tuesday that will go down in Nigeria’s history as the day innocent Nigerian lives were lost to police brutality.

"As we kick start a new year, let us not forget the names of our brothers, sisters who gave their lives towards the cause of a NEW NIGERIA", says the Anambra-state born beauty queen.

"We cannot give up on NIGERIA, not now, not ever. Nigeria will be great again and the effort of these heroes will never be in vain", she added.

In the same vein, Queen Vivian announced her new campaign themed 'NEW NIGERIA', an intiative open to forge and blend ideas, actions towards a greater forte in the country.