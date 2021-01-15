Miss Apex Queen Nigeria world 2020, Ene John unveils official shoots and projects

Listen to article

Ene John, the newly Crowned Miss Apex Queen Nigeria 2020 unveils her official photoshoot and pet project after being crowned last month, December in an event in Abuja.

As parts of her responsibilities as a queen, she carried out a humanitarian outreach on 10th January, 2021 at the Christian Evangelical Fellowship headquarters in Abuja where she donated several writing materials and other gifts items to the kids in the church.

In her speech at the event, Ene added that she will be embarking on more project as it has always been her dream to give back to the society. She acknowledged several efforts and support she got from all those that contributed towards her first project.

"I would like to thank the organizers of this pageant for this excellent platform to demonstrate what has been an inborn passion, that is, to give back and help the needy in my society. This realization today gives me enough confidence and also show my growth as a divine woman. I will not stop at any point from making everyone who had trusted and supported me proud," she said.

In some of the photos she shared, Queen Ene John looks absolutely breathtaking and we can't help but admire her boldness and obvious beauty.