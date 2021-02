Listen to article

A beauty to behold

Sometime in December 2020, Faith Ajayi, emerged as The Melanin Queen Nigeria World, to the joy of fans

Winning the beauty pageant title means Queen Faith now has a claim to stardom as she begins her gradual rise in the showbiz industry.

Just recently, new photos of the beauty queen have been making rounds on social media as many people have been left stunned by her looks.