Arrangee Marriage! Yes or No?

Listen to article

Before he came, people recommended the lady to him, meaning the lady is a good person in the eyes of her recommenders. If she blatantly refuses the man, this means she betrays the good behaviour people knew her with. Besides, marriage is not a day thing. If the lady finds the man appealing to her fantasy, there is nothing wrong in her stooping to study the man. It doesn't matter how long you dated. Some people do change from good to bad and vis a vis along the line. Dating someone for ten years isn't like living with the person for ten days. Marriage is beyond wedding and dating. You can find little of someone within a month no matter the pretenses. If you are a good observer you can know an arrogant person from day one. There is nothing wrong in arrangee marriage as far as you are not coerced into it. Such marriage shows that both the man and lady are good persons in the periscope of those recommending each to the other. But it is left for the two to accept each other and decide the next line to draw.

ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE

Oct. 27 2020.