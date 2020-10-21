Today's Christian Devotion 21- 10 - 2020

Listen to article

Heavenly father, I've been wishy-washy when it comes to taking hold of your promises and making them mine. But today, I'm putting my foot down, I will not allow my human reason to talk me out of my spiritual inheritance. I will set my foot down on every promise that you have given me today, in Jesus mighty name. As I go out today in search of my daily bread, devil will never tamper with my life, progress and health. May I experience a change that will bring divine transformation into my life, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that to walk with Jesus is heaven, but to turn aside from him is hell. Good morning and have a peaceful protest day.