TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

October 21, 2020 | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 21- 10 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article
Heavenly father, I've been wishy-washy when it comes to taking hold of your promises and making them mine. But today, I'm putting my foot down, I will not allow my human reason to talk me out of my spiritual inheritance. I will set my foot down on every promise that you have given me today, in Jesus mighty name. As I go out today in search of my daily bread, devil will never tamper with my life, progress and health. May I experience a change that will bring divine transformation into my life, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that to walk with Jesus is heaven, but to turn aside from him is hell. Good morning and have a peaceful protest day.

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.