Today’s Christian Devotion 18-10-2020

Lord, may nothing separate me from you today and as long as I have being, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Teach me how to choose only your way, so that each step draws me closer to you. Help me walk by thy word and not by my feelings. Help me to keep my heart pure and undivided, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Protect me from my own careless thoughts, words and actions. Keep me from being distracted by my wants, my desires, and how things should be. Help me to embrace what comes my way as an opportunity, rather than a personal inconvenience, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Finally, father help me to rest in the truth of Psalm 86:13"Great is your love towards me" You already see the ways I will fall short and mess up. But right now, I consciously tuck your whispers of absolute love for me into the deepest part of my heart. I recognize that your love for me is not based on my performance but you love me warts and all, and that's amazing, but what is most amazing, is that the saviour of the world would desire a few minutes with me this morning. Lord please help me to forever remember what a gift it is to have you as my God and personal saviour, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a blessed new week.