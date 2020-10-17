Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 10 - 2020

Listen to article

(Isaiah 54:15) "If any one stirs up strife, it is not for me; whoever stirs up strife with you shall fall because of you".

Brethren, whosoever shall gather together against you shall fall for thy sake, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May every plan of the forces of darkness; wickedness against you and your household; known and unknown, dead or alive, man or woman, become complete nullity, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Remain with our king Jesus, and have everlasting joy.

Good morning, and have a restful weekend.