Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 10 - 2020

My beloved, as we experience the dawn of a new day today, with the changes of the nature of the sky, enlightening us with the things of this world, The Lord who is unconquerable will rise to brighten the face of the earth, bringing relief, and release all our beclouded mind, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The heavenly angels will go before us to clear our paths, protect and guide us against all unknown evils aimed at manipulating our divine inheritance, as we experience God's miraculous and effective transformation and his divine turn around, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

We shall be blessed above all odds of our enemy's plans for us, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that prayer is an investment, at God's time, it must yield its results.

Good morning, thank God it's friday, have a fun weekend.