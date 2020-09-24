Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Father, atimes I'm weary of my trials, challenges and don't know when this race will end in my life. I feel that I've been been running forever, trying to outrun these problems.

Oh my lord, help me to stop trying to outrun my pains, but rather, run with endurance, the race you have set before me. Please give me a measure of your love today; give me the strength to endure any trial, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I know that because of you, I am ultimately a victor over the trials in my life. I know that nothing in this world can separate me from your steadfast love. Thank you lord for your love for me that never ends. And thank you for the crown of joy that awaits me in your kingdom, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a wonderful day