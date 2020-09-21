Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Today, I fervently pray that God will lead you into a new phase of grace and glory, a new era of joy and happiness, a new period of serene peace and good health, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Yes, God will direct you to a new turn around that will grant you those lofty goals that you have prayed for, those outstanding achievements that you want and those indelible marks of greatness that you want to attain, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

The calendar of heaven and that of the earth will align together for the release of your testimonies, by the blood of Jesus, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Don't forget God when it's well with you.

Good morning, and have a testimony-filled day.