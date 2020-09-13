Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Thanks be unto God, who has qualified me to be a partaker of the inheritance of the saints in the Kingdom of light. The Lord has made my life easy, glorious, and exciting; he’s taken charge of my family, health, finances, and all my affairs.

Therefore, I live in absolute rest, peace, and joy today, and always, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. I declare that in whatever situation that I am, I am independent of external forces. I am self-sufficient in Christ’s sufficiency. I have every favour and earthly blessings in abundance, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I know who I am. I have come to the understanding that I am one in whom Christ dwells, and Christ is my everything. I am complete in Christ; I am full; I’ve arrived; I have it all, Hallelujah! in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapture conscious.

Good morning, and have an awesome new week.