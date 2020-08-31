Today's Christian Devotion 31 - 08 - 2020

Listen to article

If you're reading this prayer this beautiful morning, it's because you're alive, for so many that started this year with us have gone down to the land of silence; so Praiiiise the lord, hallelujah. As the month of August ends today, as we look at the chaos we've experienced this year in form of COVID-19, and try to have a reappraisal of what we have accomplished so far, all we see is short of our expectations. But that we're alive today, is what matters, because it shows that God loves us specially. Therefore, let us remind ourselves and others in the community of faith, that our leader is God Almighty, and that we must remain in covenant with him, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. And because we have survived today against all odds, every famine or stagnation caused by COVID-19 in our lives, is turned to unending abundance, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Our star will shine for the whole world to see. Remain Rapture conscious. Good morning and have a sweet monday.