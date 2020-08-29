Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 08 - 2020

Listen to article

Lord, I need you in my daily life. No matter how intelligent I think I am, I can’t put myself in the right place at the right time. Only you Lord can do this for me. I proclaim that I will stay low and lean on the you father in heaven for wisdom, guidance and understanding. May you guide and keep me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

My God and my Father, I can’t protect myself, but you can. I humble myself before you. Be my refuge, my fortress, and my God. Please protect and deliver me from harm in these dangerous times, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that one without God is in crisis.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend