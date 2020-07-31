Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 08 - 2020

Listen to article

Welcome to August 2020, our month of new beginning, decked in greater glory. As we enter this month, the month of double blessings, may Angel Gabriel be our August visitor like he was to Mary with good tidings, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Brethren, the good LORD will go before you into this month of August 2020 and take care of all that concerns you. God will move you out of that struggling zone to a comfort zone. No matter how low, small, dejected, frustrated you entered this month of August, you will finish it with songs of joy and victory, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

In the order of Psalm 34:1034:, young Lions do lack and suffer hunger but you and your household shall not lack any good thing. You will walk through this month of August unhurt and your life will be secured by the Blood of JESUS, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Get prepared for Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning and have a rewarding new month of August.