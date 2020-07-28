Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

The testimony of Jabez shut down the sorrow of his mother. The testimony of Elijah shut down the altar of Baal and the testimony of Paul shut down evil devices against him. Today, God will grant you testimonies that will shut down all your enemies in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God will set his table of provisions, promotion and preservation before you. Opportunities for surplus and bonus will locate you. What others are seeking abroad will locate you from above, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Evil decisions about you will be reversed. Powers changing success to failure will not succeed with you, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Celebrate Jesus here on earth, so that he will celebrate you in heaven.

Good morning, and enjoy your day.