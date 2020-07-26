TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

July 26, 2020 | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 07 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

May God lavish affection, attention, care, enduring peace, safety, long life and good health on you and every member of your family with his spirit, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As the word of God does not depart from your mouth, so shall you and family be remembered in the book of life, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Remember that to turn aside from God is hell, but to walk with him is heaven; the choice is yours.

Good morning and have a glorious new week.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists