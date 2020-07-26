Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

May God lavish affection, attention, care, enduring peace, safety, long life and good health on you and every member of your family with his spirit, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As the word of God does not depart from your mouth, so shall you and family be remembered in the book of life, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Remember that to turn aside from God is hell, but to walk with him is heaven; the choice is yours.

Good morning and have a glorious new week.