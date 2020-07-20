What The Colour Of Your Vaginal Discharge Says About Your Health

We all already know it's normal to have vaginal discharge but surely you must freak out should you pull down your panties and see a discharge that is unusual.

The vagina self cleanses and self-lubricates when aroused and this is made possible because of the discharge from the vagina. It also helps keep your vagina healthy and prevents infection. Normal vaginal discharge varies in amount and ranges in colour from clear to milky, white discharge. The discharge may have a slight odour as well, although a foul, fishy odour is a sign of an infection. The following can affect the colour and amount of your discharge:

Medication

Surgery

Pregnancy

Infection

Stress or intense exercise

Here are the meanings of different colours of your vaginal discharge.

White discharge

White discharge is often normal. Even though white discharge can be just fine, sometimes it’s a sign of a yeast infection. This can happen if the yeast in your vagina, grows too much and throws off the PH balance of your vagina. If you have white discharge and no bothersome symptoms, you’re probably fine.

If thick, white discharge goes along with other symptoms, such as itching, burning and irritation, it is probably due to a yeast infection. If not, it is normal discharge. You may also notice an increase in thick, white discharge before and after your period.

Yellow discharge

Sometimes, having yellowish discharge may be as a result of the discharge coming in contact with air in the cervix. In this case, there’s no cause for alarm. However, having yellow discharge becomes abnormal when you are dealing with other symptoms such as itching and burning. If that is the case, then it is a sign of a bacterial infection (bacterial vaginosis) or sexually transmitted infection. There also may be an odour associated with it.

Brown, pink, or red discharge

Brown discharge may be caused by irregular period cycles. It may also indicate that some form of bleeding is going on. Birth control pills may also be a reason why you are experiencing a brown discharge.

In rare cases, this could be a sign of uterine or cervical cancer, especially during menopause when a woman should not have any type of vaginal bleeding. If brown discharge keeps appearing, you should see a doctor.

Green discharge

Having a green discharge is not normal. Just like yellow discharge, this is a sign of bacterial infection or a sexually transmitted infection, such as trichomoniasis. Anyone experiencing green discharge should see a doctor. If you are diagnosed with trichomoniasis, there are antibiotics that can be prescribed for you.

If you’re dealing with weird discharges, it’s important to look out for any other symptoms that might be a cause for concern.

As earlier stated, you should bear in mind that there are certain factors that may affect the colour of your discharge and make you worry when you shouldn't. For instance, as earlier stated, air may make your discharge look yellower or even darker. Your discharge may even be discoloured as a result of the fabric of your underwear.

