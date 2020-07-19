Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

I put no trust in my bow, nor can my swords bring me victory, but it's only God that can give me victory over my enemies, and put my adversaries to shame. Therefore Brethren, let us make our boast in the lord our God all the day long, and praise his name forever, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. God is our helper, our lord is the upholder of our lives. Father we thank you for the victories you have given us over our enemies, thank you for making us to be the head and to rule over our adversaries to your glory, we will praise you forever, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. As we enter a new week today, God please take control of all our activities within the week so as to yield good results, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Jesus is still coming back. Be prepared.

Good morning, and have a victorious new week.