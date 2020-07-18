Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

*THIS IS FOR YOU TODAY!*

2 Chronicles 13:5 (KJV) Ought ye not to know that the LORD God of Israel gave the kingdom over Israel to David for ever, even to him and to his sons by a covenant of salt?

Salt is a cleanser. Salt is preservative. It protects from decaying and destruction. Salt sweetens things and brings out the taste of whatever it's mixed with.

God established a covenant with king David, that no matter the situation, bitterness will never be heard in his domain. He fought twenty - nine battles in life, he didn't lose one and never got wounded in any.

From today, your life shall be salted. You will not taste bitterness again. God himself will protect and preserve you and your family from this covid-19 and the hardships it has inflicted on the people of the world today, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God will raise and bless you to be the salt in your family. Many shall depend on you for joy and sustenance, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and have a restful Saturday.