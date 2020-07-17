Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 07 - 2020

Listen to article

1 Peter 5:10: And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you.

Brethren, the bell of joy will ring for you today henceforth, and there shall be sound of joy in your camp also in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The Lord will locate you with divine help, and no power will be able to stop you from possessing your possessions. You will continue to soar high like the eagle, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Keep remaining Rapturable, for the coming of Jesus is near.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.