Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 07 - 2020

Isaiah 45:2 I will go before thee, and make the crooked places straight: I will break in pieces the gates of brass, and cut in sunder the bars of iron:

Brethren, this month, the God who works without consulting any committee, will do unforgettable miracles in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I prophetically declare this morning, your testimony will be sure. There shall be no more delays or setback in your life. Your blessings will make others to be blessed. God's grace and mercy will never depart from your life. Your day of harvest has started and it will continue as long as you have being, in Jesus, mighty name amen. Remain Rapturable! Happy new month.

Good morning and have a great july.