Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 06 - 2020

Till drought ended in the land of Israel, Elijah did not suffer or starve for a day, because God used ravens and a widow to feed him. Therefore Brethren, in the midst of this want that has ravaged the entire world as a result of COVID-19 lockdown, lack shall be far from you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God will use unexpected means to provide for you. This season shall work in alliance with God's promises and plans for your life. As the wind is divinely permitted to find its way through, everytime, so will you always find ways through challenges and difficult situations, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

There's no rage of wind that blows that can move the mountain, so no matter how terrible becomes the economy of the world, you will remain in sufficiency, in Jesus mighty name amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, happy new month and have a fruitful june.