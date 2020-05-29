Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

Isa 55:11”So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.”

Beloved, our God is not a late comer, even if it seems there is a delay, just have patience and have faith in his promises. His timing is perfect, for he will hasten his promise in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Brethren, I asked God for three things. To bless you. To guide you. To always protect you, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.