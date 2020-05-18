Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

Beloved, the God that relegated Ebola to the background, is still alive and the same. He is well able to repeat same this time, to this global challenge, called Covid19. God will also deal with other deadly diseases and problems out there in no distant time, and will bring the world, of which you and I, are part of, back to normalcy, with every lost time regained, and new blessings added unto you and I, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Be very, very positive and expectant. You shall live to tell the good story. No matter the happenings and panic, fix your gaze on him who raised Lazarus up from death, you will be happy you did, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Be Rapture conscious! Stay safe!

Good morning and have a happy day.