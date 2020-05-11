Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

It's Another Great Monday And A New Week, Hallelujah! Numbers 9 vs 21 So it was, when the cloud remained only from evening until morning : when the cloud was taken up in the morning, then they would journey : whether by day or by night, whenever the cloud was taken up, they would journey.

Beloved, the cloud of Covid -19 has kept the world at a stand still for some months now. Almighty God in his mercy, will lift the cloud of Covid -19, for us his people to journey again, that is, move on with our normal lives, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

In this day, week and beyond, the journey of our lives and destinies will not end with the cloud of Covid -19 or it's like. God shall cause his light to shine on us, our families, and the whole world at large. God will grant us our beauty and prosperity once again, and make our destiny helpers remember us, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Corona virus, Or no Corona virus, Jesus remains our chief cornerstone. Anchor on him. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and have a safe and blessed week.