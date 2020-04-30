Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

I pray for us and our families, like a dream, our God shall restore our financial situation that was touched during this Corona virus period, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Our emptiness shall be filled with greatness, our sickness with healing. We shall eventually laugh, sing songs of praise and victory, and all glory will return to Jehovah Over-Do, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Weep and cry no more child of God, Corona virus shall never triumph over us, it will pass like every other plague and our able God will replenish all the canker worms have eaten from us, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

