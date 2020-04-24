Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

Because you have been privileged by God to see the light of today; I pray that your eyes will not see evil, your ears will not hear evil, your feet will not enter the traps and evil nets of your adversaries, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The evil arrows that fly in the day will not hit you and any member of your family, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

"A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee." Psalms. 91: 7.

My Beloved, no matter how many people are dying untimely because of covid19, you shall not die but live to declare the goodness of God in the land of the living. May you enjoy protection from God Almighty.

The peace of God will be with you, his favour will go before you and his hand will uphold you, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a splendid day. Stay safe.