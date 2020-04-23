Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 04 - 2020

Listen to article

A Day Of God's Great Provisions!

Exodus 16 vs 4 Then said He, Lord unto Moses, behold I will rain bread from heaven for you. And the people shall go out and gather a certain rate everyday......

Our God is Elshadi, all sufficient God, and a great provider at all times. Beloved, our God is the same yesterday, today and forever. If he rained bread from heaven for the Israelites in their times of scarcity and needs, he is still very much around, able and willing to do much more for us now, in this season of Lockdown and Lack, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God in his power, shall do for us and our families the impossible. He will rain mercies, favours wealths, protections, preservations and at the same time, supply all our other needs according to his riches in glory (Phil 4:19,), in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Rejoice, that you are his own. Keep looking unto him, and no where else. Follow his instructions. You shall be happy for it.

Good Morning, and enjoy a bountiful thursday. Stay safe!