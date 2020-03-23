Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Blessed Be God Almighty For Making Us See This New week

Exo 10 vs 19 And the Lord turned a very strong west wind, which took the locusts away and blew them into the Red Sea. There remained not one locust in all the territory of Egypt.

Our God is the same yesterday, today and forever. What he did before, he is able to do again and again.

Beloved, my candid prayers for the World, this day, of which you and your family members are part of, is that our merciful God in his mercies, will overlook our atrocities, forgive us of them all, and will release the same west wind to blow off this Coronavirus ravaging the whole world, to the Red Sea where they will never see the light of the day again, and restore normalcy to the world again, in the mighty name of Jesus amen. Jesus is coming back again, therefore, Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a productive week.