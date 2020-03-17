Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! It's A New Day!

Ps 125 vs 1-2 Those who trust in the Lord, are like mountains Zion, which cannot be moved, but abides for ever. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds His people from this time forth and forever.

Beloved, as you step out today, every Sanballat, Tobiah and Geshem on your way to frustrate your glorious journey in life shall be exposed and disgraced, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord Almighty shall build a wall of fire round about you and your own. He shall grant you speed on every side, and favour shall envelope you. The earth shall yield its increase unto you and goodness and mercy shall follow you now and always, in Jesus mighty name amen.

Jesus is coming soon for a church without spot or wrinkle! Are you Ready?

Good morning and have a remarkable day.