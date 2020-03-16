Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Welcome To Another wonderful Day Of Joy Unlimited! God Designed It So! Praise Him!

Psalm 30 vs 5 For his anger is but for a moment, but in his favour is life. Weeping may endue for a night, but joy comes in the morning.

Yes, Circumstances and Conditions are not permanent, but temporal.

Beloved, for whatever thing you are passing through that is challenging your life, the light of the most high God is here, to shine on you this day, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

For the dark moment of your life that has caused you to weep in the past, thinking God has forsaken you; have FAITH and be ASSURED that God the Father of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ will bring that desired change, because your night is gone, and your morning has arrived. May the Lord's favour of a lifetime, locate and be with you and your household, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

A new life in Jesus, is a life with great hope and joy. Give it a trial.

Good Morning and have a joyful day.