February 27, 2020

Today's Christian Devotion 27- 02 - 2020

By The Nigerian Voice
As we match on with our lenten period, in whom do you put your trust? Who do you depend on, to guarantee your daily bread, safety, sanity, health? The government of your country? A distinguished Politician? A Preacher? A Philanthropist? A Traditional Ruler? They are all flesh and cannot guarantee anything; not even their own tomorrow. So keep up with Jehovah through His Begotten Son, Jesus Christ.

As long as he is on your side, mortal man cannot determine your tomorrow. Stay connected to him and see how you will keep succeeding the rest of your days, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a great day.


