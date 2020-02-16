Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

God, who is in charge of the affairs in heaven and earth, will take over the affairs of your life today, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God Almighty who directs the wind wherever he wishes, will direct your life in his divine direction. God Almighty who commands the cloud and it obeys him, will command the problems ravaging your life to be still this moment, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God who decrees and its established, shall surely decree concerning your situation right now and you will experience a total and complete turnaround, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning, and have a blessed Monday