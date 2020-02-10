Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

It's Another beautiful Day!! It Promises To Be Great! Ps 23 vs 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; Your Rod and staff, they comfort me.

Beloved, this day, you and your own shall be far from the thoughts of oppression or destruction. Even if you mistakingly walk into evil plots, you shall not fear nor tremble, for surely, God is with you all the way to deliver you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

They may gather together and stir up strife, because it is not from God, whoever does that against you, shall fall. God will guide and comfort you and your own on every side this day, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Always start your day with praise and worship to God and you shall end in Victory. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a blissful day.