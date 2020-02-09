Today's Christian Devotion 09 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

Welcome To A Great Sunday With Great Joys! Do Not Expect Anything Less!

Ps 100 Make a joyful shout to the lord, all you lands............. for the lord is good, His mercy is everlasting and His truth endures to all generations.

Beloved, as you worship God today with gladness like David did, God of David will answer you like he did for him, in all areas of his life and at all times, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. God brought David from last position in his family, made him king; and gave him victory all the way. Be In his presence today and always. Love and honour him as David did and you will receive your own blessings like his servant David, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and have a joyful sunday.