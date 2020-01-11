Today's Christian Devotion 12 01 - 2020

Listen to article

I decree and declare that God will take care of all your needs. Touch your life with contentment. Bless your heart with love and Faith in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God will comfort your soul with gladness and inner peace. Grant you good health, lasting comfort, happiness, favour and relief from burden of life, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that heaven is real. It's full of mercy, peace love and it shows no favouritism, rather, sincerity is the order of the day. Remain Rapturable so as to experience it.

Good morning and have a productive new week.