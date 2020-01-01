Today's Christian Devotion 01 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Hurrah!!!, we've made it into 2020. A few seconds to the new year, some people died, yet God still kept you and I alive today in the land of the living.

Brethren, today is a day of praise. Praiiiise the lord for it is good to sing praises to our God. Praiiiise the lord while you have being.

Praiiiise the king of heaven and bring your tribute to his feet, for 2019, he forgave your sins, healed, restored and made you see 2020.

Praiiiise him for his grace, favour and faithfulness towards you. Praiiiise him for he shielded you from harm; praise him for he's your health and salvation.

Praiiiise him for he prospered your work and defended you throughout 2019. Let everything that breathes Praiiiise the lord, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Happy new year. Good morning and have a prosperous 2020.👍👍💪💪😘😘💃💃🕺🕺🙏🙏