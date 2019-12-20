Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 12 - 2019

Listen to article

Thank God again and again, Its another beautiful day.Welcome to a day of Glory.

Revelation 12v16, "But the earth came to the rescue of the woman and the ground opened its mouth and swallowed up the stream of water which the dragon had spouted from his mouth".

Beloved, this day, this season, God will cause the Earth to come to your rescue it will open its mouth wide and swallow the waters of problems, Challenges programmed, projected and released from the kingdoms of darkness against you and your family this December, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Earth will fight for you, your family and will hinder the works of the enemy. The Earth will reject and remove evil seeds planted in you by agents of darkness, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. God will release its peace and substance to you for a better Christmas celebration. Devil must give way this season henceforth, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

"The Earth is the Lord's and the Fulness thereof......Ps 24 vs 1.

Celebrate Jesus, here on Earth! He will Celebrate you in Heaven!

Good Morning and have a joyous weekend.