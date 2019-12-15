Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 12 - 2019

What shall we say unto the Lord, all we have to say is "THANK YOU LORD". We will continually sing songs of praise unto our God as our lives are kept under his watch. Brethren, I pray for you this morning that the horn of his salvation will lift you up out of the valley of death and his anointing oil will fall on you like the dew of Harmon, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every satanic attempt to downgrade your potentials, shall be frustrated. Every evil prophecy against your life be rendered impotent. Your remaining miracles and blessings in the year 2019 shall locate you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a great day.