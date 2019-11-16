Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 11 -2019

Beloved, you are welcome to the 3rd Sunday in November.

Psalm 91:1 says "He that dwells in the secret place of the most high, shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty."

This morning, the Lord is Emphasising on the Benefits of His HIDDEN TREASURE, for only his children who dwell in him, not those who visit HIS SECRET PLACE.

As you approach and dwell in the Throne of Grace this morning to worship God, you will enjoy his hands of protection, you will tap from his HIDDEN TREASURE, your life will experience uncommon miracles this Season and beyond, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Dwell in him. Don't be a visitor to his Secret Place. Remain Rapturable.

Good Morning and have a wonderful sunday.