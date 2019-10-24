Today's Christian Devotion 246 - 10 - 2019

Beloved, I pray for you this morning, as you sing and praise God this beautiful morning, God will trouble those that trouble you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. He will condemn every tongue that judges you under the influence of conspiracy to frustrate your progress in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Whosoever pretends as your friend, to ridicule you shall never have peace or rest until you have dominion over him. God will arise and silent all the forces fighting your destiny. In short, God will bring to an end, every barren situation, Conditions in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

No reason is good enough to make you miss Heaven. Remain Rapturable.

Good morning and enjoy a wonderful day.