Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 10 -2019

As you go out today, may the Lord God equip you and fortify you for today's events, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every wicked opposition in secret places, in human form anywhere against you, shall be disgraced, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord God empower you to soar high like the eagle and to mount your mountain victoriously. May you also flourish and be fruitful in difficult or good weather like the special tree planted by the riverside. Every evil whistle blower, digging hard to uncover the secret of your happiness and progress in order to pull you down, shall fail, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.