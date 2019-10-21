Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 10 - 2019

The uniqueness of the breaking of the day and it's pregnancy, is awesome and mysterious with different expectations from different people. As for you, this is the day that the Lord has made for you and you shall certainly rejoice and be glad in it, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

And any attempt of the enemy to knock you down and out of the contest of today, is cancelled, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God disappoint and frustrate every move of the wicked against you, so that their evil hands will not perform their enterprise and may he settle you with the desires of your heart. Just put your trust solely in God and you will never be put to shame, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a great.