Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 10 -2019

Beloved, rejoice for you are part of this testimony-filled day. Praise God for it. I don't know what is troubling your heart, or what you are believing God for today, this day, hear what God says, "I know the thought I have for you, thoughts of good and not of evil, to give you an expected end" Jer.29:11.

He also said you should ask, you shall receive, seek, you shall find, knock and it shall be opened unto you, Math 7:7. God's word shall surely come to pass in your life and situations, he has never failed, and will never fail in your case. Relax and be of good cheer, he will perfect all that concerns you, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

God will connect you to that strange, but timely helper, even as he raises you as helper to some other person. Remember that Jesus is coming back again, therefore, Keep living a Kingdom-based life, you shall not miss heaven, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a testimony-filled day.